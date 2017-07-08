Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Optioned to Triple-A on Saturday
Senzatela was sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, MLB.com's Thomas Harding reports.
Senzatela will head down to Triple-A as the team continues to manage the 22-year-old's workload. It sounds as though the right-hander will start a game for Albuquerque on July 13 before returning to the big-league rotation five days later. Left-hander Zac Rosscup joins Colorado prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox in a corresponding move.
