Senzatela (2-0) allowed three runs on seven hits while walking none and striking out three over seven innings for his second win in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Giants.

Senzatela showed poise in this one. He gave up all three of his runs in the first inning after being staked to a 3-0 lead but proceeded to toss six scoreless innings after that for the win. The 22-year-old is now sporting a remarkable 2.37 ERA with 14 strikeouts and four walks in 19 innings over his three starts. Those in deeper mixed leagues should take notice, but keep in mind that it won't be all roses for the youngster, and remember that he does pitch at hitter-friendly Coors Field.