Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Back to game action following Saturday's HBP
Rodgers (head) has appeared in each of the past three games, going 2-for-11 with two RBI and three strikeouts in that span.
The top prospect was hit in the head by a pitch Saturday in the first game of Double-A Hartford's twin bill with the Portland Sea Dogs, but it seems like he's not experiencing any lingering effects from the incident. Rodgers should continue to get plenty of chances to play as he advances up the Rockies' organizational ladder, although it would be nice to see him improve his current .214 batting average with the Yard Goats.
