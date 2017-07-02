Rodgers was removed from the first game of a doubleheader Saturday with Double-A Hartford after he was hit in the head by a pitch during a fifth-inning at-bat, Michael Avallone of MiLB.com reports.

Rodgers was on the ground for an extended period after being hit, but was able to walk off the field under his own power about two minutes later. The prized prospect was held out of the lineup in the nightcap, but it's unknown if he sustained any concussion-like symptoms as a result of the impact that would potentially shelve him for multiple games. Rodgers is batting .226 with no extra-base hits in nine games since being promoted from High-A Lancaster in June.