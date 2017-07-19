Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Brings home three against Friars

Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run against the Padres on Tuesday.

Insanely, that's as many RBI as the veteran slugger collected in his past 23 appearances put together -- a span in which he hit a brutal .139. At just 31 years old, it seems premature for CarGo to be toast, especially after he hit .290 while appearing in 150 games for the second straight season in 2016, but the thunder in his bat seems to have abandoned him almost entirely. It'll be hard to buy into a resurgence until we see him string several good games together.