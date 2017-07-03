Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Expected to come off DL on Monday
The Rockies are expected to activate Gonzalez (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list prior to Monday's series opener against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez bypassed a rehab assignment to test out the health of his shoulder, but the Rockies have apparently been satisfied with how he's looked in batting practices and other on-field activities and plan to sign off on his return to action. Since he missed the minimum 10 days due to the injury, Gonzalez will likely be plugged back into an everyday role right away, meaning that Raimel Tapia's run of steady at-bats will presumably come to an end.
