Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits in cage Wednesday

Gonzalez (shoulder) took cuts in the batting cage Wednesday prior to Colorado's game against the Giants, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez was placed on the disabled list Monday, and hasn't been in the lineup since June 22. This is a positive sign for the outfielder, as he seems to be on track for his return once he's eligible to come off the DL on July 3. The Rockies have been on a slide since he's come out of the lineup, while Alexi Amarista figures to continue taking most of the time in right field until Gonzalez returns.