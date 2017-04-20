Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Leaves game after taking pitch off hand

Gonzalez exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers early after being hit by a pitch on his hand, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

Gonzalez was struck on the hand by a Clayton Kershaw fastball while making a check swing in the top of the fourth inning. Though the pitch was ruled a foul ball, Gonzalez appeared to be in quite a bit of pain and was ultimately replaced by Stephen Cardullo. A diagnosis of his exact injury should become available in the near future.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories