Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Leaves game after taking pitch off hand
Gonzalez exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers early after being hit by a pitch on his hand, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Gonzalez was struck on the hand by a Clayton Kershaw fastball while making a check swing in the top of the fourth inning. Though the pitch was ruled a foul ball, Gonzalez appeared to be in quite a bit of pain and was ultimately replaced by Stephen Cardullo. A diagnosis of his exact injury should become available in the near future.
