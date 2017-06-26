Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Placed on DL
Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Gonzalez has missed three consecutive games with the shoulder injury, and it's apparently still bothering him enough to force a trip to the disabled list. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return July 3 if he's ready, though it's still unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 10-day stay on the DL. In the meantime, Raimel Tapia should see the bulk of starts in right field while Gonzalez is sidelined.
