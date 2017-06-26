Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Placed on DL

Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Gonzalez has missed three consecutive games with the shoulder injury, and it's apparently still bothering him enough to force a trip to the disabled list. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return July 3 if he's ready, though it's still unclear if he'll need more than the minimum 10-day stay on the DL. In the meantime, Raimel Tapia should see the bulk of starts in right field while Gonzalez is sidelined.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories