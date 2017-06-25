Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Remains out of lineup Sunday

Gonzalez (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez will stay on the bench for the third consecutive game as he's been plagued by a bout of shoulder soreness. The veteran right fielder took swings in the batting cage Sunday and reportedly felt "not good, but better." He hopes to avoid a trip to the disabled list and has his sights set on returning for the upcoming series against the Giants. Raimel Tapia will again draw the start in right field in his stead, batting fifth.