Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Remains out Saturday
Gonzalez (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Raimel Tapia will be afforded another opportunity in right field with Gonzalez set to miss a second straight start due to right shoulder soreness. Gonzalez's status for Sunday's series finale is up in the air.
