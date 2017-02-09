Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Representing Venezuela in WBC
Gonzalez will play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The veteran slugger will head to the WBC as the senior member of the Venezuelan outfield, teaming up with the likes of Odubel Herrera, Ender Inciarte and Hernan Perez. Once he returns from the tournament, CarGo will look to produce another healthy and productive season like he had last season, when he posted an OPS of .855 and drove in 100 runs.
