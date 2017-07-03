Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Returns from DL

Gonzalez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday, Max Gelman of MLB.com reports. He'll man right field and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Reds.

The Rockies have yet to announce a corresponding move for Gonzalez's activation, but as expected, the 31-year-old will be inserted right back into his usual spot in the lineup after missing the minimum amount of time with the shoulder injury. Prior to hitting the DL, Gonzalez had been a major disappointment this season with a .221 average and six home runs over 277 plate appearances, but if there's something that fantasy owners can take comfort in, it's that he's historically turned it up a little bit after the All-Star break. He owns an .873 OPS for his career in the second half, a mark nearly 30 points higher than what he's provided in the first half.