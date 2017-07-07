Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Rides pine Friday
Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.
With lefty Derek Holland taking the hill for Chicago, Gonzalez will head to the bench for a night off. Raimel Tapia will replace him in right field for the evening, and could do so more frequently moving forward now that Gerardo Parra is back from the disabled list.
More News
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Returns from DL•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Expected to come off DL on Monday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Hits in cage Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Placed on DL•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Remains out of lineup Sunday•
-
Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Remains out Saturday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...