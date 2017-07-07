Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Rides pine Friday

Gonzalez is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.

With lefty Derek Holland taking the hill for Chicago, Gonzalez will head to the bench for a night off. Raimel Tapia will replace him in right field for the evening, and could do so more frequently moving forward now that Gerardo Parra is back from the disabled list.

