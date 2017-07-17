Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits for second straight day

Gonzalez is not in the lineup Monday against the Padres, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second consecutive game in which the veteran outfielder will ride the pine. It's worth noting that this absence also comes with a right-hander taking the hill for San Diego. Gonzalez still seems to be clinging to an everyday role in Colorado, but given the Rockies' recent struggles, manager Bud Black may opt to roll with the players who are producing more in order to get the team back on track. For Monday, Gerardo Parra will take over in right field, although Raimel Tapia could also pick up more starts if Gonzalez continues to sit.