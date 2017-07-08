Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Sits versus left-hander
Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez will take a seat on the bench for the second straight game as the Rockies face another southpaw in Jose Quintana on Saturday. In his place, Raimel Tapia draws the start in right while batting seventh in the order.
