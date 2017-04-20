Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Suffers bruised hand
Gonzalez, who exited Wednesday's game against the Dodgers early, was diagnosed with a bruised right hand.
With the way Gonzalez reacted after being plunked by Clayton Kershaw's fastball, it seemed that he may have seriously injured his hand. With the X-rays coming back negative, it appears that the 31-year-old won't be on the shelf for long. He'll continue to be listed as day-to-day until the team suggests otherwise.
