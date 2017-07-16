Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez: Takes seat for series finale
Gonzalez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Jenny Cavnar of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain reports.
Gonzalez is still considered to be an everyday player despite his career-low .624 OPS this season, though the deep Colorado outfield could start to overtake reps if he isn't able to turn things around. That will be the case Sunday with lefty Steven Matz on the mound for New York, as the Rockies will welcome back Ian Desmond (calf) to left field, with Charlie Blackmon in center and Gerardo Parra in right.
