Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gearing up for return to rotation
Bettis (illness) is expected to return to the Rockies as a starter at the end of his rehab assignment, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
With the plethora of young starting pitchers at Colorado's disposal this season, there was some speculation that the 28-year-old would come back as a reliever, but manager Bud Black quickly quelled those thoughts. "He's a starting pitcher," Black stated Tuesday. "Things are lining up. We've seen Chad throw off the mound for some time, with increasing intensity." This is likely a boon to Bettis' value if he can maintain a spot in the Rockies' rotation, although this development does mean he'll likely require a longer rehab stint, which could push his return date into August. He's expected to begin a rehab assignment over the All-Star break, beginning with a 30-pitch outing and ramping up his pitch count in roughly four more outings (similar to a spring training regimen). No word has come as to how the pitching staff will be shuffled when he's back, although there's a good chunk of time before that bridge needs to be crossed. The long and short of it is that Bettis is coming back as a starter and will likely be given a fair shake to act as the veteran presence the Rockies have been lacking all season.
