Rockies' Chad Bettis: Nearing rehab assignment
Bettis (illness) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Bettis is coming up on his final hurdle before being able to rejoin the major-league club. If everything goes smoothly during his rehab assignment, he'll likely be activated from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.
