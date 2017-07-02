Bettis (illness) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment during the All-Star break, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bettis is coming up on his final hurdle before being able to rejoin the major-league club. If everything goes smoothly during his rehab assignment, he'll likely be activated from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.

