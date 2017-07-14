Play

Bettis threw two no-hit innings Thursday with three strikeouts, no walks and an unearned run on 31 pitches for Double-A Hartford, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The right-hander starts his rehab assignment by making a strong claim to regain a rotation spot. Bettis is working his way back from a recurrence of testicular cancer and will probably at least one more rotation outing before he's summoned to the Rockies.

