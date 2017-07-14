Rockies' Chad Bettis: Rolls through rehab debut
Bettis threw two no-hit innings Thursday with three strikeouts, no walks and an unearned run on 31 pitches for Double-A Hartford, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The right-hander starts his rehab assignment by making a strong claim to regain a rotation spot. Bettis is working his way back from a recurrence of testicular cancer and will probably at least one more rotation outing before he's summoned to the Rockies.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: To start rehab Thursday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gearing up for return to rotation•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Throws bullpen session Sunday•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Hopes for mid-July return•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Set to begin rehab work•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...