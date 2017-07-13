Rockies' Chad Bettis: To start rehab Thursday
Bettis (illness) will start for Double-A Hartford on Thursday.
It's great news for the hurler, who's battled back from a return diagnosis of testicular cancer in March. Bettis probably will need a few outings to get his footing before he likely reclaims a spot in the Rockies' rotation. He's worth adding in NL-only leagues and perhaps some deep mixed games for starts away from Coors Field.
