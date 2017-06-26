Qualls (back) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

As expected, Qualls is back in the Rockies' bullpen after a minimum stay on the disabled list. The 38-year-old owns a 4.60 ERA and 9:5 K:BB ratio through 15.2 innings of relief this season.

