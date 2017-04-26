Rockies' Chad Qualls: Activated from DL
Qualls (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Qualls opened the season on the DL due to the forearm strain, but after completing a six-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque, the Rockies felt comfortable signing off on his return to the big club. He's expected to work in the middle innings for the Rockies, but doesn't figure to be deployed as one of the primary setup men to closer Greg Holland.
