Rockies' Chad Qualls: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday
Qualls (forearm) pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout Tuesday night with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Along with the strikeout, another positive sign from the appearance was that eight of the right-hander's 13 pitches went for strikes. It's unclear whether the Rockies want Qualls to appear in another minor league game prior to returning to the big-league bullpen, but things should become clearer in the coming days. Regardless of the timeline, Qualls appears to be on the verge of returning to action.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Bullpen session on tap for Saturday•
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Added to disabled list•
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Likely to miss start of season•
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Eyes return during spring training•
-
Rockies' Chad Qualls: Does some throwing Monday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...