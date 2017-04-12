Qualls (forearm) pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout Tuesday night with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Along with the strikeout, another positive sign from the appearance was that eight of the right-hander's 13 pitches went for strikes. It's unclear whether the Rockies want Qualls to appear in another minor league game prior to returning to the big-league bullpen, but things should become clearer in the coming days. Regardless of the timeline, Qualls appears to be on the verge of returning to action.