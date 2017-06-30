Rockies' Chad Qualls: Designated for assignment
Qualls was designated for assignment prior to Friday's game.
The reliever returned from a back injury Monday, and earned two appearances on the mound against the Giants this past week. During his time on the bump, Qualls allowed two earned runs off four hits while just recording three outs, bloating his ERA to 5.40 for the season. The 38-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and has been a part of the Rockies organization for the last year and a half.
