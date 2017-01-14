Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Avoids arbitration

Blackmon and the Rockies avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.3 million contract on Friday, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Blackmon will receive more than double his salary from 2016 in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Blackmon's production in the stolen-base department took a hit last year, but he made up for that by posting career bests with 29 home runs, 82 RBI, 11 runs, and a .933 OPS while batting almost exclusively leadoff. He figures to occupy the same spot in the batting order again this year while serving as the Rockies' everyday center fielder.