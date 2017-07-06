Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Batting third Thursday
Blackmon will hit out of the three-hole for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders reports.
With Nolan Arenado getting the day off, Blackmon will move from the leadoff spot to third while Raimel Tapia heads to the top of the order. Blackmon has been hitting the ball extremely well all season, hitting .311/.365/.571 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI, so this move comes as a surprise. All that said, Blackmon will likely return to the leadoff spot for Friday's game against the White Sox.
