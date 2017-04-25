Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Blasts sixth homer of season

Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Blackmon's sixth home run of the season helped him extend his hitting streak to nine games. The left-handed stick now has 18 RBI on the season to go along with a .266/.314/.608 slash line and one stolen base. While the overall numbers still look rather pedestrian, Blackmon is heating up and will help fantasy owners in all categories over the remainder of the season.

