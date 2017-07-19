Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Dealing with cramps Wednesday

Blackmon was removed from Wednesday's game with cramping in his upper leg and is expected to be fine going forward, Troy Renck of the Denver Post reports.

The cramping was severe enough in the moment to force the Rockies to lift Blackmon in the middle of an at-bat. He was doing fine in the dugout afterwards, though, and considering the Rockies have a day off on Thursday, expect him back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Pittsburgh.