Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Exits Wednesday's contest with apparent leg injury

Blackmon was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the middle of his sixth-inning at-bat due to what appeared to be a leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

No official word has come forth as to what the actual issue is, but he seemed to injure himself on the swing just before being removed. Blackmon was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored before the incident. Until more details emerge, consider him day-to-day. Pat Valaika pinch hit for him to fill his spot in the lineup, but Alexi Amarista replaced him in center field after pinch hitting earlier in the inning.