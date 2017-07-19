Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Exits Wednesday's contest with apparent leg injury
Blackmon was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the middle of his sixth-inning at-bat due to what appeared to be a leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
No official word has come forth as to what the actual issue is, but he seemed to injure himself on the swing just before being removed. Blackmon was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored before the incident. Until more details emerge, consider him day-to-day. Pat Valaika pinch hit for him to fill his spot in the lineup, but Alexi Amarista replaced him in center field after pinch hitting earlier in the inning.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Dealing with cramps Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs in return to leadoff spot•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Batting third Thursday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Homers against D-backs•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Gets rare day off Saturday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Hits 15th bomb•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....