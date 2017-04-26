Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Extends hitting streak to 10 games Tuesday

Blackmon went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 15-12 loss to the Nationals.

His slow start to the season is a distant memory now. Blackmon now has a 10-game hitting streak and a five-game streak with multiple RBI, pushing his slash line on the year to .286/.330/.642 with seven homers, 14 runs scored and 21 RBI in 21 games.