Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Scores three runs in return to leadoff spot
Blackmon went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and three runs scored during Friday's win over the White Sox.
Blackmon shifted down to the three-hole Thursday with Nolan Arenado taking a breather, but the center fielder was right back in the leadoff spot Friday. With a .318/.372/.581 slash line, 19 homers, 60 RBI, seven stolen bases and 70 runs, Blackmon is having another monster fantasy campaign.
