Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs leadoff home run in victory

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Blackmon's franchise-record 23rd leadoff home run helped the Rockies plate three runs in the first inning off Jeff Samardzija. It was the 30-year-old's third home run of the season and ninth RBI in 61 plate appearances. Blackmon is off to a bit of a slow start (.232), but he was an early-round pick for a reason. He has the ability to produce across all categories and resides in the best hitting park in baseball. The numbers will look better eventually.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories