Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs leadoff home run in victory

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a leadoff home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Giants.

Blackmon's franchise-record 23rd leadoff home run helped the Rockies plate three runs in the first inning off Jeff Samardzija. It was the 30-year-old's third home run of the season and ninth RBI in 61 plate appearances. Blackmon is off to a bit of a slow start (.232), but he was an early-round pick for a reason. He has the ability to produce across all categories and resides in the best hitting park in baseball. The numbers will look better eventually.