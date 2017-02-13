Denorfia could hold the upper hand in the competition for a major league roster spot given the fact that he's the only right-handed hitter in the pack, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Prospects Raimel Tapia and Jordan Patterson are also vying for a spot, meaning the veteran probably isn't the most talented option Colorado has at its disposal. However, given the multitude of left-handed options in the mix, it wouldn't be surprising to see Denorfia emerge as a leading candidate if the Rockies decide to carry five outfielders. This is a bit of a stretch, however, as Carlos Gonzalez, Charlie Blackmon, David Dahl, and Gerardo Parra are already in line to comprise the Rockies outfield in 2017, although it's worth noting that Denorfia holds a niche in the organization if any of them wind up getting injured prior to Opening Day.

