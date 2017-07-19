Rusin coughed up a pair of runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning Tuesday night against the Padres.

A light show from the Rockies' offense kept him from being the goat, but this was the second consecutive lackluster outing from the left-hander. Overall, Rustin continues to be one of the most consistent members of Colorado's rejuvenated bullpen, as his ERA and WHIP now sit at 2.68 and 1.07, respectively. His limited strikeout potential does make him less attractive in most fantasy formats, especially now that he's not being seriously considered for spot starts like he was last season.