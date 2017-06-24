Rockies' Chris Rusin: Taking advantage of bullpen responsibilities
Rusin has five holds and 12 earned runs in 38.1 innings out of the bullpen for Colorado.
Now in his third season for the Rockies, Rusin has seen his role change to the bullpen a little more each year and has now been used exclusively as a reliever. The result has been an ERA of 2.82 and WHIP of 1.02, both career bests. Still, the potential for Rusin to get a start at some point this season remains, making him an interesting risk for those in deeper formats.
