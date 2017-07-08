Rockies' Colton Welker: Out with undisclosed injury
Welker is on the 7-day DL at Low-A Asheville with an undisclosed injury.
He has been out since June 15, but was scorching hot at the plate prior to landing on the shelf. Welker is hitting .365/.409/.532 with six home runs and just 36 strikeouts in 222 at-bats.
