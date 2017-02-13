Adames' roster spot could be in jeopardy with Alexi Amarista vying for a reserve utility role this spring, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Adames was afforded a sizable amount of playing time last season after Trevor Story (thumb) went down due to injury, but his batting line at the end of the season sat at a measly .218/.304/.302. The one thing going for the switch hitter is that he is out of options, meaning the Rockies would need to expose him to waivers if they wanted to send him back to the minor leagues, although with Amarista now in tow and prospect Pat Valaika also in the mix, Adames appears to be the odd man out as things stand now. This could change if the 25-year-old has a strong spring showing, although it's hard to fathom that the Rockies wouldn't give the nod to Amarista after investing over $1 million in him over the offseason.