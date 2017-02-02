Castro received an invite to Rockies spring training.

Castro doesn't provide much in the way of offense, as he holds a career .217 batting average in the majors over 239 plate appearances. He is a good defensive infielder with the ability to play multiple positions, as Atlanta used him at second, third and shortstop last season. The Rockies have some of the league's top young stars at those three infield positions, however, so Castro isn't likely to get any big opportunities in the near future. He's likely to serve as organizational depth following spring training.