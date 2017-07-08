Montano, 18, is hitting .273/.326/.466 with two home runs and five steals (on 10 attempts) in 88 at-bats in the Dominican Summer League.

He is forever away from the majors, but Montano is extremely toolsy, and could someday be an above-average contributor in all five standard roto categories. Those in deeper leagues may want to grab him now, as the hype will only get more pronounced as the season progresses.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast