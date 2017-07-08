Rockies' Daniel Montano: Showing off tools in DSL
Montano, 18, is hitting .273/.326/.466 with two home runs and five steals (on 10 attempts) in 88 at-bats in the Dominican Summer League.
He is forever away from the majors, but Montano is extremely toolsy, and could someday be an above-average contributor in all five standard roto categories. Those in deeper leagues may want to grab him now, as the hype will only get more pronounced as the season progresses.
