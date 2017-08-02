Rockies' David Dahl: Back spasms cause second DL stint
Dahl was placed on the disabled list with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday due to back spasms, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
It's unclear what caused the issue, but it's a disappointing development nonetheless for the young outfielder who already missed the first half of the season with a stress reaction in his ribs. It's unclear how severe this injury is, although with much of 2017 already lost, it wouldn't be too surprising for the Rockies to play things very safely in this instance. Prior to getting hurt, Dahl mustered just a .243/.274/.414 slash line in 70 at-bats with the Isotopes.
