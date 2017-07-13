Rockies' David Dahl: Embarks on rehab assignment

Dahl (ribs) joined High-A Lancaster on a rehab assignment Wednesday.

Dahl has been out the entire season due to a stress fracture in his rib cage, a problem that stems from an injury suffered in a minor league game all the way back in 2015. After hitting .315/.359/.500 in 63 games last season, it was assumed that Dahl would be part of Colorado's outfield of the future. Especially with Ian Desmond dealing with an injury, Dahl's talent would be a tremendous addition for the Rockies as they make a run for the playoffs and the National League West crown in the second half. A late July return is looking possible if all goes well in the rehab assignment.