Dahl (ribs) has progressed to throwing, running and weight training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The young outfielder is still not cleared to swing a bat until after his next bone scan, but this progress is still promising. It seems like swinging is the last hurdle for Dahl to clear prior to getting into limited game action, so it seems like a rehab assignment could be coming up in the next couple weeks. In the meantime, look for Gerardo Parra to continue as the Rockies' primary left fielder.