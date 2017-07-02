Rockies' David Dahl: Hitting off tee
Dahl (ribs) has begun hitting off a tee and is feeling no discomfort, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports. "I haven't felt any pain in a month," he said. "That's really encouraging. I feel like my time is coming. I feel good and I've been doing a lot of rotational work. Hopefully this continues to go well."
Dahl has tried a few times to return during his rehabilitation, only to have the injury flare up on him. The 23-year-old outfielder hit .315 with seven home runs and 24 RBI over 63 games as a rookie in 2016 while serving as the starting left-fielder for much of the second half of the season.
