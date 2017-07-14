Rockies' David Dahl: Homers in rehab game
Dahl (ribs) went 2-for-4 with a home run in a rehab game with High-A Lancaster on Thursday.
Dahl saw his first game action of 2017 when he started his rehab assignment Wednesday, and he has picked up three hits in two games since. The Rockies have not provided a target date for him to rejoin the big club, but barring any setbacks he will almost certainly do so before July comes to a close.
