Rockies' David Dahl: May not return to majors this season

Rockies manager Bud Black reported Monday that Dahl (ribs) may not rejoin the Rockies this season, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.

Dahl recently began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and was presumably gearing up towards rejoining the big-league club in the next couple of weeks. It appears that the Rockies have other plans for the toolsy outfielder and are in no rush to usher him back to the majors. In an interview Monday, Black stated that "[Dahl] didn't have spring training. This fella has to get at-bats. So he will stay down [at Triple-A] for awhile to get some at-bats." Fantasy owners had hoped that the 23-year-old could provide value in the near future, but it sounds like this may be a lost season for Dahl.