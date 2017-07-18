Rockies' David Dahl: May not return to majors this season
Rockies manager Bud Black reported Monday that Dahl (ribs) may not rejoin the Rockies this season, Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports.
Dahl recently began a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and was presumably gearing up towards rejoining the big-league club in the next couple of weeks. It appears that the Rockies have other plans for the toolsy outfielder and are in no rush to usher him back to the majors. In an interview Monday, Black stated that "[Dahl] didn't have spring training. This fella has to get at-bats. So he will stay down [at Triple-A] for awhile to get some at-bats." Fantasy owners had hoped that the 23-year-old could provide value in the near future, but it sounds like this may be a lost season for Dahl.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...