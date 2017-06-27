Rockies' David Dahl: Moved to 60-day DL
Dahl (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.
Dahl remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to work back from a stress reaction in his rib cage, so the Rockies decided to shift him to the 60-day DL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Seeing as he's been sidelined longer than two months, he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, whenever that may be. Mike Tauchman had his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....