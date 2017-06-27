Rockies' David Dahl: Moved to 60-day DL

Dahl (ribs) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday.

Dahl remains without a timetable for his return as he continues to work back from a stress reaction in his rib cage, so the Rockies decided to shift him to the 60-day DL in order to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. Seeing as he's been sidelined longer than two months, he'll be eligible to return once he's healthy, whenever that may be. Mike Tauchman had his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.