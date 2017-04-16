Rockies' David Dahl: MRI on tap for Friday
Dahl (ribs) will undergo another MRI on his ribs Friday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The young outfielder is currently able to complete running and throwing drills along with a weightlifting regimen, but until MRI results clear him of any issues, he's still not allowed to resume any rotational baseball activities such as swinging a bat. Dahl seems to be feeling good at the moment, although this wait for an MRI likely means that he won't be able to resume his role in the Colorado outfield until the beginning of May.
