Rockies' David Dahl: MRI results bode well
Dahl's (ribs) MRI went very well and he will likely begin hitting this weekend at extended spring training, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Dahl had been held out from rotational activity during his recovery, but the clean MRI likely signals a green light for increased activity. The outfielder has been traveling with the team to begin the season, though he'll likely work on getting back to full strength before heading out on a rehab assignment sometime within the next couple weeks.
More News
-
Rockies' David Dahl: MRI on tap for Friday•
-
Rockies' David Dahl: Further increases activity•
-
Rockies' David Dahl: Scheduled to return to team•
-
Rockies' David Dahl: Hits disabled list•
-
Rockies' David Dahl: Ramping up upper-body activity•
-
Rockies' David Dahl: More than one week away from baseball activities•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...