Dahl's (ribs) MRI went very well and he will likely begin hitting this weekend at extended spring training, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Dahl had been held out from rotational activity during his recovery, but the clean MRI likely signals a green light for increased activity. The outfielder has been traveling with the team to begin the season, though he'll likely work on getting back to full strength before heading out on a rehab assignment sometime within the next couple weeks.